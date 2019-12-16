Will agitate until CAA, NRC are withdrawn: Mamata Banerjee

india

After requesting people in Bengal’s Muslim dominated districts not to burn trains and buses and destroy government property as they protested the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was paying some people to create the unrest so that Muslims could be isolated.

Banerjee was addressing a rally at the end of her first road show against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where she declared that the mass agitation would continue till the union government scraps CAA and idea for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). She dubbed these “kaala kanoon” (dark laws).

Banerjee led a procession in central Kolkata organised by her party the All India Trinamool Congress.

The state-wide stir against CAA entered its fourth day on Monday and was marked by fresh incidents of arson. The BJP countered by taking out pro-CAA rallies in Kolkata, and dared Banerjee to prove her allegation.

Not specifically mentioning Muslims and Hindus, Banerjee said: “Some people from your side as well as some from our side have stooped before the BJP and have taken money from its leaders to create arson. By our people I do not mean my party.”

“We, the Hindus, are with you. If Muslims are in trouble, Hindus will protect them. We don’t divide people. But I am repeatedly requesting you not to set trains, buses and post offices on fire. The Centre has stopped running trains. This is causing immense inconvenience to common people. Students and office-goers are facing trouble. This is tourist season and also a time when marriages take place,” she added. Most Hindu marriages take place in December and January following the almanac.

“Our agitation will continue till such time the Citizenship Act and NRC are not withdrawn by the Centre. We will hit the streets. Having majority in Parliament does not allow anyone to frame laws that are unconstitutional,” said the chief minister, adding that CAA would be implemented only “over her dead body” in the state.

BJP leaders reacted sharply to her allegations. “Banerjee should first tell the people of Bengal how many people have been arrested and how many police cases were filed in the last three days. We dare her to arrest the perpetrators of violence within 48 hours and prove that they took money from the BJP,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

In a letter to Dhankhar on Monday, Banerjee also said,“The constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquility. Please cooperate to maintain peace.”

In his reply, Dhankhar, who sought to meet the chief minister on Tuesday, wrote, “I have taken note of your communication with deep pain and anguish and am surprised at the unwarranted tangential approach you have adopted therein. Your reflections are far from fact situations and would urge you to engage in soul searching.”