 Will Akhilesh contest from Kannauj? Will be clear on Navratri, he says | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Will Akhilesh contest from Kannauj? Will be clear on Navratri, he says

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 08:19 PM IST

“Let the auspicious day come...On Navratri day, you will get all the information...whosoever our workers (in Kannauj) want will be the face (here)”, said Akhilesh at a press conference in Kannauj after a workers’ rally in the constituency that marked his debut in Parliament and initiation into politics in 2000.

Lucknow: Amid speculations whether or not Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh further intensified the suspense by saying: “Let the auspicious day come...On Navratri day, you will get all the information...whosoever our workers (in Kannauj) want will be the face (here)”.

The SP leadership in Kannauj, the district outfit and workers haved already been asking for over a year that Akhilesh contest the Lok Sabha poll again. (HT FILE)
The SP leadership in Kannauj, the district outfit and workers haved already been asking for over a year that Akhilesh contest the Lok Sabha poll again. (HT FILE)

Akhilesh made the comment at a press conference in Kannauj after a workers’ rally in the constituency that marked his debut in Parliament and initiation into politics in 2000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Navratri falls in mid-April.

The SP leadership in Kannauj, the district outfit and workers had already been asking for over a year that Akhilesh contest the Lok Sabha poll again.

Kannauj is the only ‘Yadav clan’ constituency where the SP has not declared its candidate yet. in all other such constituencies like Mainpuri, Badaun, Azamgarh and Firozabad, the4 SP has announced candidates. Initially, there were speculations that Akhilesh might contest either Azamgarh or Kannauj seat or both.

But last fortnight the party announced Akhilesh’s cousin and former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav as the candidate for the Azamgarh seat. Subsequently, when Akhilesh met jailed SP leader and former Rampur MP Azam Khan in Sitapur jail, he proposed that Akhilesh contest from Rampur. However, Maulana Mohibullah, the Imam of Delhi’s Parliament Street mosque was announced as Rampur candidate. Thereafter, there was fresh speculation that Akhilesh might not contest the LS 2024 polls at all and focus entirely on the election organisation and campaign of the party.

However, his going to Kannauj, meeting the party outfit and holding a workers’ conference there triggered fresh conjectures. —The constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Will Akhilesh contest from Kannauj? Will be clear on Navratri, he says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On