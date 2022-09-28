Home / India News / Will apply ‘rule of majority’ principle: CEC Rajiv Kumar after Supreme Court order on Eknath Shinde plea

Will apply ‘rule of majority’ principle: CEC Rajiv Kumar after Supreme Court order on Eknath Shinde plea

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be transparent and apply “rule of majority” while deciding the claim made by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde that his faction represents the “real” Shiv Sena, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday hours after the Supreme Court allowed the poll body to decide on the matter

Gandhinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey address a press conference, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2022_000242A) (PTI)
Gandhinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey address a press conference, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2022_000242A) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be transparent and apply “rule of majority” while deciding the claim made by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde that his faction represents the “real” Shiv Sena, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday hours after the Supreme Court allowed the poll body to decide on the matter.

The apex court also allowed the ECI to decide on allocation of the party’s ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol.

The CEC — who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year — said the poll body has a transparent process of the “rule of majority” in place and it will apply the same when looking into the case.

“There is a set procedure that mandates us. We define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the ‘rule of majority’,” Kumar told reporters when asked about the top court’s order. “We will apply the ‘rule of majority’ whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of SC).”

An ECI team led by Kumar was in Gandhinagar to review preparedness ahead of the elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out