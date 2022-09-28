Will apply ‘rule of majority’ principle: CEC Rajiv Kumar after Supreme Court order on Eknath Shinde plea

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be transparent and apply “rule of majority” while deciding the claim made by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde that his faction represents the “real” Shiv Sena, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday hours after the Supreme Court allowed the poll body to decide on the matter.

The apex court also allowed the ECI to decide on allocation of the party’s ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol.

The CEC — who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year — said the poll body has a transparent process of the “rule of majority” in place and it will apply the same when looking into the case.

“There is a set procedure that mandates us. We define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the ‘rule of majority’,” Kumar told reporters when asked about the top court’s order. “We will apply the ‘rule of majority’ whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of SC).”

An ECI team led by Kumar was in Gandhinagar to review preparedness ahead of the elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)