Will Arvind Kejriwal appear before ED? AAP MP gives 'vipassana' hint

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is going for the Vipassana session starting December 19, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said on Monday, while reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's summons to his boss in connection with the liquor policy case. The agency has called the AAP convener for questioning on December 21. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)(File)

This is the second time the agency has summoned him. The Enforcement Directorate had called Kejriwal on November 2. He, however, failed to appear before the agency citing election campaigns in five states.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Pathak said it was in public knowledge that Kejriwal was going for Vipassana.

"As far as the notice is concerned, it is in the public domain that Arvind Kejriwal is going for Vipassana. The schedule is made 1-1.5 months ahead. The lawyers will decide what reply is to be given for this notice," he said.

The MP also attacked the BJP government over the summons.

"This is nothing new. How Narendra Modi is working - whoever questions him is either suspended or arrested to finish him off politically. In this country, it is Arvind Kejriwal whom Narendra Modi fears the most. If anyone joins the BJP, they get a clean chit. It is the misfortune of this country," he claimed.

The Delhi government had withdrawn the new liquor policy after L-G VK Saxena ordered a probe alleging irregularities in its framing and implementation.

In February, Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

In October, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.

AAP leaders claim the Enforcement Directorate has been planning to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. This month, the party ran a campaign seeking the view of the people of Delhi as to whether Kejriwal should resign as the CM or continue running the government from jail.

Earlier this month, AAP leader Gopal Rai said AAP will contest the 2024 elections with the plank of BJP's "witch hunt" against its leaders.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2019. However, since then, AAP has defeated the party in three crucial elections -- Delhi assembly polls, Delhi municipal elections and Punjab assembly elections.

With inputs from PTI, ANI