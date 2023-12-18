Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate on December 21

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 21, in connection with the liquor policy scam case. This is the second time he has been called by the agency for questioning in the case. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal(AAP Punjab-X)

The agency had summoned Kejriwal on November 2. He, however, refused to appear before the agency calling the summons illegal and motivated by "extraneous considerations". He said the summons were vague and unsustainable in law. He had also accused the Enforcement Directorate of issuing the summons to malign his image at the behest of the ruling party.

"The said summons appear to be motivated and issued for extraneous considerations. Simultaneous to the summons, in the afternoon of 30.10.2023, BJP leaders started making statements that soon I would be summoned and arrested, by the evening of that day, I received your summons. It is thus apparent that the said summons was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign my image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre," he had written in a letter.