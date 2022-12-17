‘Will burn the effigy’: BJP's nationwide protest today against Bilawal Bhutto's remark

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 07:12 AM IST

On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan high commission in the national capital against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya addresses during a protest over the remarks by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Pakistan high commission in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a day after staging a massive protest near the Pakistan high commission in Delhi against the country’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “highly shameful and derogatory” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold a nationwide protest on Saturday.

"The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP said in a statement on Friday.

Top points on BJP's nationwide protest against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1. The BJP will protest against Pakistani foreign minister Zardari'sdefamatory remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.

2. Describing Zardari's comments as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", the BJP said the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan.

3. On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan high commission in the national capital against the Pakistan minister's statement. According to the BJP, while India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations.

4. Meanwhile, India also slammed Zardari for his "uncivilised outburst" at Modi. Spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan foreign minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah."

5. On Thursday, EAM S Jaishankar hit out at Pakistan over its role in sponsoring and spreading terrorism and advised Islamabad to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour.

Topics
bilawal bhutto zardari pakistan bjp
