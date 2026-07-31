'When will BJP face cases?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on FIR against woman over anti-Modi remarks

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the FIR against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest. He alleged that no similar action had been taken against BJP leaders or the party's IT cell over their “crass” remarks.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Friday criticised the FIR against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (@abhijeetdipke/X)

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This came a day after police booked a Faridabad-based woman on charges of intentional insult, public mischief and defamation following a complaint by a Ghaziabad resident. The complaint cited videos purportedly showing the woman using abusive language against Modi during the July 23 protest in Delhi.

ALSO READ | 'BJP goons, not students, attacked police': Dipke expresses sympathy for Delhi cops injured during Jantar Mantar protest

'When will cases be filed against BJP IT Cell?'

In a video message, Dipke questioned why criminal action was being initiated in this case while, according to him, BJP functionaries who had allegedly used abusive language against women had not faced similar consequences.

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{{^usCountry}} "If you're filing cases over the use of abusive language, then when will cases be filed against the BJP's IT Cell, whose members have been hurling vile abuses at women online for so many years?" he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you're filing cases over the use of abusive language, then when will cases be filed against the BJP's IT Cell, whose members have been hurling vile abuses at women online for so many years?" he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Claiming that women had been repeatedly targeted online, Dipke alleged that BJP IT Cell members "had absolutely no respect for women" and added that many of them "proudly wrote 'followed by PM Modi' in their bios."

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"Such people abused women in the filthiest terms. When will cases be filed against them?" he asked.

Reference to Yogi Adityanath

Dipke referred to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. "Everyone remembers the kind of words BJP Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri used against a fellow Member of Parliament," he said.

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He claimed that "there was also a video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in which he allegedly used abusive language toward an NRI cameraperson."

Dipke alleged that different standards were being applied in the enforcement of the law.

"So what exactly is happening in this country? Are there two different sets of laws? One law for the youth and another for the BJP and its leaders?" he asked.

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'Abusing someone is not a crime'

The CJP founder also said that while abusive language may be objectionable, it does not amount to a criminal offence.

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"And using abusive language is not a crime. Abusing someone is not a crime. If someone uses abusive language, it may be wrong, it may be inappropriate. You can counsel that person, you can tell them not to use abusive language. But why are cases being filed over it?" he said.

Dipke claimed that if abusive language alone were the basis for criminal prosecution, BJP leaders and the party's IT Cell would face the highest number of cases.

"If cases were to be filed for using abusive language, then the highest number of cases would be against the BJP IT Cell, because they are the ones who have hurled the most abusive language at women. And cases would also be filed against BJP leaders who have used such abusive language for years, even inside Parliament," he said.

CJP leaders back Dipke

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Shortly after Dipke's remarks, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared on X a video, seemingly, being the one referenced by the founder.

"FIR. FIR. FIR", Ranka wrote on X and demanded similar legal action. The clip purportedly showed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath using abusive language.

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Earlier in the day, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the FIR and called it a "misuse of criminal machinery."

"Profanity does not attract criminal case. 50% of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP. The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!" Das wrote in a post on X.

ALSO READ | 'When did it become criminal offence?': CJP's Saurav Das after woman booked over 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi

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He said that “using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass" protesters "through the police is absolutely unjustifiable.”

“Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time,” Das told news agency ANI.

The police registered a zero FIR in Noida on Thursday, and later transferred it to the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, which has jurisdiction over the case. A zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred.

(With inputs from ANI)