'Will company compensate if…': Kejriwal's letter to Maruti, Toyota and Hero seeking clarification on E20 fuel policy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday intensified his opposition to the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended) petrol mandate, announcing that he has written to 29 auto manufacturing companies over concerns regarding the use of E20 fuel in older vehicles.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP leader Kejriwal said that he had posed two questions to the companies. (PTI)

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the AAP leader stated that he is writing formal letters to auto manufacturing companies in India, seeking clarification regarding the impact of E20 fuel on vehicles manufactured before 2023.

Also Read | Ethanol blending in fuel: What Brazil does, and where other countries stand

"Today, I am writing letters to all auto manufacturing companies in the country - they should inform the public whether E20 can be used in products made by them before 2023. If yes, then in case of mileage issues or damage to any component, will the company compensate for the loss?" he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} In a subsequent post on X, Kejriwal shared the letters and wrote, "Today, I have written letters to 29 auto manufacturers in the country. The first letter has been written to three companies: Maruti Suzuki India, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a subsequent post on X, Kejriwal shared the letters and wrote, "Today, I have written letters to 29 auto manufacturers in the country. The first letter has been written to three companies: Maruti Suzuki India, {{/usCountry}}

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Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hero MotoCorp. The second letter has been written to the remaining 26 companies."

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'Have asked them two questions': Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP leader Kejriwal said that he has written letters to 29 auto manufacturing companies.

"Today, I have written to 29 auto manufacturing companies. I sent separate letters to three companies, Maruti, Toyota, and Hero, which had stated in a government press conference that E-20 fuel will not cause any problem in older vehicles. I pointed out to these three companies to specify in their owner's manuals that older vehicles should not use fuel with an ethanol content higher than E-10," Kejriwal said.

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Additionally, he said that he had posed two questions to the companies.

"So, I have asked them two questions: If the use of E-20 results in a mileage drop of more than five per cent or causes damage to any component, will compensation be provided? They should inform the public whether E20 can be used in automobiles made by them before 2023. If yes, then in case of mileage issues or damage to any component, will the company compensate for the loss?" Kejriwal asked.

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Also Read | Petroleum Minister Puri says no issues with E20, no rush for E25

‘It is a misrepresentation’: Union Minister Puri

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the reports of customer problems with E20 fuel are a "misrepresentation." He also dismissed the controversy around 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, and said both car manufacturers and consumers have accepted the fuel.

The Minister further asserted that the move to a higher E25 blend will only happen after tests are completed and discussed with automakers.

"The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?" he said.

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"It is a misrepresentation, and I don't want to use stronger words," the Minister noted.

"We have been using E15 for the last three and a half years. We have been on E20 since April of last year. From April 2025 to April 2026, it has already been one year, and we are now another five months beyond that," he said.

"The car manufacturers are comfortable with E20. Each one of them has made a statement to that effect. Consumers also appreciate the product," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)