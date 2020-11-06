e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India after 8th round of talks

Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India after 8th round of talks

During the previous round of talks on October 12, the Indian side had demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An army truck moves towards LAC, amid India-China border friction in eastern Ladakh, in Leh.
An army truck moves towards LAC, amid India-China border friction in eastern Ladakh, in Leh. (PTI File Photo )
         

After the eighth round of corps commander-level talks between India and China on Friday, the ministry of external affairs said the two countries will continue to maintain dialogue to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the situation along the Line of Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both India and China continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the contested sector. The two sides were guided by the leaders’ consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas, Srivastava told reporters. During the previous round of talks on October 12, the Indian side had demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April.

While the two sides were unable to reach a conclusion even after a nine-hour long eighth round of military talks, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat earlier in the day said that India will not accept shifting of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the midst of border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector.

Gen Rawat said the situation in the Ladakh theatre was tense and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in the sector because of the Indian military’s “firm and strong” response. Also, defence minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday said that India was determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice.

The border row is in its sixth month and efforts to disengage and de-escalate have yielded no results so far. Apart from Ladakh, a tense confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers also took place in north Sikkim in early May. The standoff has taken India-China ties to a new low, with troops even firing warning shots at friction points in August-September, the first such instance since October 1975.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In