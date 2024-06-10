 Will continue to accelerate, strengthen security initiatives: Amit Shah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will continue to accelerate, strengthen security initiatives: Amit Shah

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Jun 10, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Amit Shah said MHA will continue to accelerate security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realise PM Modi’s vision of a secure Bharat

NEW DELHI: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, who retained the portfolio of Union home and cooperation ministries on Monday, said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah was allocated the Union home and cooperation ministries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT PHOTO/Ajay Aggarwal)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah was allocated the Union home and cooperation ministries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT PHOTO/Ajay Aggarwal)

“Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation,” Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi’s vision of a secure Bharat,” he added.

“Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of ‘Sahakaar Se Samriddhi’,” he added.

PM Modi and 71 ministers took the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Lok Sabha elections.

People familiar with the development said Shah’s reappointment to lead the home ministry would help ensure continuity in the pace of implementation of the projects undertaken in Modi 2.0. The three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam (BSA) — which seek to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, will come into effect from July 1.

Besides, the MHA has started granting citizenships under the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, passed by Parliament under Shah’s previous stint. Officials said citizenship certificates were being given as and when applications were verified and the work will continue at a regular pace.

Over the next few days, the home minister is first expected to hold a meeting of security agencies deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them to strengthen the security grid, especially in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, where there are reports of the presence of terrorists.

Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Nine people died and several others injured in the incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is already assisting the local police in the probe as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy - The Resistance Front (TRF) initially claimed responsibility for the attack.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Will continue to accelerate, strengthen security initiatives: Amit Shah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On