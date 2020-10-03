e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Priyanka Gandhi consoled the victim’s mother and said that they will together stand strong in the face of injustice against the family.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras(Hindustan)
         

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi said their party stands with the aggrieved family after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi consoled the victim’s mother and said that they will together stand strong in the face of injustice against the family.

“The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” she said after meeting the victim’s family.

Rahul Gandhi said that the state government must protect the grieving family. “I stand with the family. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure their safety,” he said.

The leaders stayed with the family for over an hour after they reached Hathras around 6.45pm following a series of dramatic events, including their detainment by the UP Police on Thursday on grounds of violating Section 144 and the pandemic law.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. On Friday, the CM had suspended Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers for their handling of the case.

tags
top news
LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras case
LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras case
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
DC vs KKR live: Iyer’s fifty keeps KKR attack at bay
DC vs KKR live: Iyer’s fifty keeps KKR attack at bay
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras
‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In