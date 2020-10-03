‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi said their party stands with the aggrieved family after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi consoled the victim’s mother and said that they will together stand strong in the face of injustice against the family.

“The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” she said after meeting the victim’s family.

Rahul Gandhi said that the state government must protect the grieving family. “I stand with the family. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure their safety,” he said.

The leaders stayed with the family for over an hour after they reached Hathras around 6.45pm following a series of dramatic events, including their detainment by the UP Police on Thursday on grounds of violating Section 144 and the pandemic law.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. On Friday, the CM had suspended Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers for their handling of the case.