Will ensure fair polls in Bengal, says governor Dhankhar. TMC responds

Will ensure fair polls in Bengal, says governor Dhankhar. TMC responds

The governor alleged that the state government was dependent on the police for running the administration.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Assembly polls in Bengal will be held next year. (Photo @jdhankhar1)
Assembly polls in Bengal will be held next year. (Photo @jdhankhar1)
         

Will ensure free and fair polls in the state, promised West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to people on Thursday, adding that the police have played a partisan role in the recent political violence and killings.

“The base of democracy is a free and fair electoral system. If a citizen cannot cast his vote without fear it becomes a danger for democracy. I promise to the people of West Bengal that I will ensure free and fair elections, come what may,” Dhankhar said in HIndi at the Raj Bhawan while speaking to television channels.

Assembly polls in Bengal will be held next year.

“Our democracy was achieved against a lot of sacrifice. I say with a heavy heart that dilution in democratic standards has gone down to a dangerous level. It is necessary to put shackles on this dilution,” said the governor.

The governor alleged that the state government was dependent on the police for running the administration.

“No government should operate by using the police as a crutch. By doing this a government endangers democracy. I have said time and again that this government is using the police. I have proof. There has been political violence and killings in recent days. Police have played a partisan role, going outside the limits of law,” said Dhankhar.

Reacting to the governor’s statements, state power minister Savandeb Chattopadhyay said, “Every political party wants a free and fair election. But ensuring that is the job of the Election Commission of India. The governor does not conduct elections.”

