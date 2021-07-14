Will exam fees for Class 10, 12 be refunded? HC gives CBSE 8 weeks to decide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been directed by the Delhi high court to decide if it would refund the examination fees taken for class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The high court has given eight weeks to CBSE to take a decision on then issue.

The board exams of the two classes were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The high court's order came on a petition filed by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school in New Delhi. She had paid ₹2,100 as examination fee.

Joseph's counsel contended that since the board examination have been cancelled, at least some part of the examination fees ought to be refunded to the students. He based claimed that CBSE's expenditure has been reduced.

But Justice Prateek Jalan disagreed with the advocate and remarked: “If CBSE is not doing anything, you take the marks-sheet from schools and go”.

The CBSE's decision would be open to challenge if Joseph is not satisfied, the court clarified as it disposed of the petition.

While the CBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled in April, the Class 12 board examinations were cancelled after a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1.

The CBSE has said that it will release the results for both the classes later this month (by Jly 31). It has also announced an alternative assessment method instead of regular evaluation.

The CBSE result 2021 will be available on the official website of the Board. This is the first time in the history of board exams, the result will be released without holding examination.