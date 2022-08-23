Will expose BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ plans: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over CBI probe into Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said his party has proof of BJP’s attempts to split AAP.

He added the party will present the proof before the public.

The date for the presentation of the proof will be decided by the party, Bharadwaj stated in a press conference.

“BJP has toppled several elected governments in the country under ‘Operation Lotus’. This is how the BJP functions. It identified Manish Sisodia as number two top leader in the AAP, for targeting him. BJP ran a campaign against him over allegations of irregularities in construction of classrooms in schools. Nothing was found in it and BJP got disappointed. Then they levelled allegations over excise policy and later CBI registered a FIR. 30 CBI officers raided the residence of Sisodia but found no money, gold or any incriminating evidence”, Bharadwaj said.

“After putting all this pressure, Sisodia was offered to join the BJP and help topple the AAP government. We foiled the BJP’s attempt to topple the AAP government for the second time,” said Bharadwaj, adding that it was the second time that the “Operation Lotus” was foiled.

Bharadwaj’s remarks come day after AAP leader and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who has been named in the CBI FIR in the excise case, and CM Kejriwal claimed the CBI raids targeting Sisodia were part of “Operation Lotus” to topple the AAP government in Delhi by using the deputy CM.

However, the AAP leaders’ claims have been refuted by the BJP.

The first time AAP foiled such an attempt by the BJP was in 2014 when each AAP MLA was offered ₹5 crore each to join the BJP.

“We will expose the BJP in such a way that the BJP will not dare to topple any government in any state in future,” Bharadwaj said, adding that it will be done in an organised way and at a time decided by the party leadership.

“I cannot reveal the details now, but in a nutshell the offer was to make Manish Sisodia the BJP’s candidate for (CM) in return for all cases against him,” he added.

When asked why it does not approach the Delhi Police when it has evidence, Bharadwaj said the party does not have any expectation from Delhi Police that it will take action against them (BJP leaders).

CBI has registered a case over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now recalled excise policy (2021-22) of Delhi and raids were conducted at Sisodia’s residence on Friday last week.