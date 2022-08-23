'Next Nobel Prize...': BJP leader on Arvind Kejriwal Bharat Ratna-Sisodia remark

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal sought Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for his deputy Manish Sisodia for the work he has done for the education system in Delhi, a BJP leader took a big swipe at the Aam Admi Party chief. The leaders of both the parties have been hitting out at each other amid intensified CBI probe in the Delhi liquor policy case.

On Monday, days after CBI officials reached Sisodia’s residence as part of countrywide searches in the case, the Delhi deputy chief minister made a big claim about the BJP trying to reach out to him for switching loyalties. The rival party asked him to split the AAP in return for the post of chief minister and dropping of all cases, Manish Sisodia claimed - a charge that was instantly dismissed by the BJP.

Along with the Delhi CM, Sisodia - later in the day - reached Gujarat where he said that he did not come to politics for posts. “Kejriwal ji is my guru and I won’t betray him,” he said. In response, Kejriwal, who was addressing a townhall with Sisodia by his side, said: “He deserves a Bharat Ratna for all the work he has done for the education system in the national capital. Instead, they (the BJP) are unleashing the CBI.”

Hours later, BJP leader BL Santosh mentioned the Nobel Prize in response to the Delhi CM’s comment. “Padma Vibhushan ‘ for Satyendra Jain ... Bharath Ratna for Manish Sisodia .... Next Noble Prize for himself ..... Great going anarchist party @AamAadmiParty,’ the national general secretary of the party wrote on Twitter.

The BJP has been giving swift responses to the AAP’s allegations as the political row further heats up over the latest political standoff between the two political parties.

On Monday, as Kejriwal claimed that Operation Lotus - a term used by the opposition amid accusations of toppling the elected governments - “failed in Delhi”, the BJP immediately refused the charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON