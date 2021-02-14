Will go on killing spree: Dismissed constable threatens Gorakhpur police
A threat from a dismissed constable that he will kill three people in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district has kept police on their toes.
In a video that went viral on Saturday, Digvijay Rai, who was dismissed by SP Hemraj Meena in December last year for alleged misbehaviour, said he would go on a killing spree on Sunday at Mohaddipur crossing, as he dared police to stop him.
Rai was posted as a constable at the Kaptanganj police station in Basti district.
Police sources said Rai could be heard saying in the video that he would cite the reason behind taking the step after killing one person.
Police are on high alert after the threat, they said.
Superintendent of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said a case has been registered against the dismissed constable, and efforts are on to nab him.
