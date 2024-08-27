‘Stop this murderous game’: Bengal guv on crackdown at Nabanna Abhijan rally

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for using “excessive force” during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in Kolkata. Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose speaks to the media during his visit at the emergency department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.(PTI)

He described the scenes on the streets as "ghastly" and said that the government ignored Supreme Court guidelines, which state that force should not be used against peaceful protesters.

Governor Bose expressed concern over the situation, saying, “As Governor, I am watching, I have taken my own inference. Right at the moment, I have difficulties in making my decisions public. The gravity of the situation is such that all players in public life feel like coming together and challenging the irresponsible behaviour of the government,” ANI reported.

He further said that the situation and the government's response are both "far from normal."

ALSO READ- Badlapur sexual assault: SIT to conduct identification parade of accused; prepare psychological profile

'Nabanna Abhiyaan' rally turned violent

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, which was held to demand justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case, turned violent on Tuesday afternoon. Protesters clashed with police at several points as they attempted to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna.

The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, resulted in injuries on both sides, including senior police officers and women protesters. Over 200 people were arrested across the state, according to police.

ALSO READ- Would not let Bengali-speaking Muslims ‘take over’ Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Suvendu Adhikari demands President's Rule

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the violence and called for her resignation. He also demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state to restore law and order.

ALSO READ- Bengali actor accuses Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith of 'misbehaviour'; he denies allegations

Stop this murderous game: Governor Bose

Governor Bose stressed that people have a right to justice, and the government has a duty to ensure it.

"Stop this murderous game. Government has to take the initiative for this. People want justice. Today on the streets, the government has insulted the national flag, national sentiments, the nation and the people of Bengal," he said.