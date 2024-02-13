Will identify, deport people who settled after 1961: Manipur CM

IMPHAL: People who entered and settled in Manipur after 1961 will be identified and deported from the state, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said on Monday. The Inner Line Permit requires people who are not domiciled in the state to take a special permit to enter and live in the state. (X/NBirenSingh)

Anyone coming into the state after 1961, the base year to determine the native status of all residents for the Inner Line Permit system (ILP) will be deported, the chief minister said at an event to launch ‘Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar’ in state capital Imphal.

Manipur was the fourth state in the country after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 was applicable.

The objective of the ILP system is to prevent the settlement of other Indian nationals in the states that come under it to protect the indigenous population in terms of land, jobs, and other facilities.

The ILP regime was extended to Manipur by the Centre in December 2019 to blunt opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the northeastern state. CAB is not applicable in states that come under the ILP regime.