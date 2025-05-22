The death of op Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, is a huge setback to the Naxal cadres who are still in hiding, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in an interview with HT . Edited excerpts -- The death of op Maoist leader is a huge setback to the Naxal cadres who are still in hiding, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said. (PTI)

How was Nambala Keshav Rao traced and what impact will his death have on the Naxal cadres?

Basavaraju was the senior leader behind all the infamous incidents. This is a great success for the security forces. Basavaraju’s death has broken the backbone of Naxal cadres and weakened them considerably. The forces had intelligence about him in the area. They have just returned from the operation. One thing is for sure, Basavaraj’s death will now lead to more surrenders. This will also boost our forces in their campaign against Naxal forces.

Are local people supporting you in your intent to wipe out Left Wing Extremism, which is resulting in many more encounters?

The fact that our forces have better intelligence and Naxals are not informed of our movement goes to show they no longer have civilian support. There was a time when locals supported the Naxals and informed them about the movement of the forces. But not anymore. Our citizens have realized that in those years Naxals were only exploiting them . The forces are not just taking back control of the areas and setting up forward operating bases. The government is opening schools, banks, markets, and health care facilities in such places. People have realized how such facilities are making their life better. The message has spread to all villages so people are naturally with us and no longer support Naxals.

The Maoist groups have issued statements calling for a ceasefire .

Gunfights happen only when Naxals want it to happen. I still urge all Naxal cadres to lay down their arms and surrender. They should join the mainstream. Hundreds of Naxals have already surrendered and are now eligible for the government’s schemes under the surrender policy. But if you insist on fighting and attacking the security forces, the force will respond appropriately.

Now that a top leader is dead, what is your assessment of where the Naxal movement is heading?

Some other senior cadres have also been neutralized in the gunfight. Police will verify the identity of the dead Naxals. We are clear in our approach and will continue to build camps across all areas. The process is the same-- setting up camps and then connecting people from such villages to the mainstream population. There is a clear message to the security forces on the ground – the deadline of (wiping out LWE by) March 31, 2026. Operations will continue.

Armed Naxal cadres are still refusing to surrender and fighting the security forces. Is the March 31, 2026 target achievable?

The personnel from the security forces on the ground are the same. It is just that we are getting the desired results now because there is a clear goal. The Central government is clear about the March 31, 2026 deadline. The double-engine government in the state and the Centre is helping. In terms of resources, we are getting all help from the Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the camps in Chhattisgarh and holding security review meeting in Chhattisgarh is helping. And on top of this, add the support of the locals. I will assure you we will meet the Centre’s deadline and eliminate Naxalism by 2026.