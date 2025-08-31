‘Will not be dictated’: Ex-diplomat's reply to Peter Navarro's India tirade over Trump tariffs

Former ministry of external affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup warned that the Donald Trump administration is trying to put all kinds of pressure on the Indian government, citing remarks made by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. Peter Navarro, White House senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

Navarro has been on a tirade against India in recent days, calling New Delhi the “maharaja of tariffs” and criticising the country for its Russian oil purchase. Vikas Swarup gave a strong reply, saying that India has always followed the principle of strategic autonomy and will not be "dictated" by anyone.

"The current relationship is not in good shape. We all thought that, given the personal relationship that PM Modi has developed with President Trump and the fact that President Trump really respects PM Modi, we thought that an India-US Trade Deal would come quite early. But unfortunately, that has not happened. US officials are trying to put all kinds of pressure on India. But India is a very proud nation. India is a country which has always followed the principle of strategic autonomy. We will not be dictated by anyone," the ex-diplomat told ANI news agency.

At the same time, Swarup expressed hope for progress, saying, "I think the time is still there for the two sides to find a mutually acceptable solution." He, however, underlined that "certainly, current comments coming from the Trump administration, especially those from Peter Navarro, are not helping the cause".

What did Peter Navarro say about India amid Donald Trump's tariffs?

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has taken a strident position while justifying US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on imports from India. Navarro accused the country of profiting from Russian oil.

Considered the key driver behind the 50 per cent tariffs, Navarro claimed that the measure was aimed at cutting off the financial support India allegedly provides to Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict.

In the post on X, he said, “President Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn't just about India's unfair trade--it's about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin's war machine.”

"Here's how the India-Russia oil mathematics works: American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out US exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market - while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine," he further said.

Navarro also accused India of imposing high tariffs on the US and filling Putin's war chest instead. India, meanwhile, has labelled Trump tariffs as “unjustified”.

Earlier this month, Navarro called India the “maharaja of tariffs” and also a "laundromat for the Kremlin".