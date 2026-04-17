‘Will not spare anyone’: Devendra Fadnavis on ‘deeply concerning’ Nashik TCS case

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state government has sought the intervention of central agencies in probing the alleged sexual exploitation and forced conversion case that has surfaced in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that strict action is being taken and that the investigation will go "to the root of the case." (PTI File)

Calling the case “grave and deeply concerning”, Fadnavis acknowledged the company's response, noting that "TCS has taken strong and timely action against those involved." He also asserted that strict action is being taken and that the investigation will go "to the root of the case."

"We will not spare anyone involved. No one will be shielded. We have asked central agencies to probe the matter thoroughly," he said, adding the incident appears to be part of a larger organised module.

What is the TCS Nashik case? According to the allegations that have surfaced, several women employees at the TCS BPO office in Maharashtra's Nashik were subjected to sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion.

The complaints alleged that certain team leaders targeted economically vulnerable Hindu women, pressuring them to convert, offer namaz, and consume beef. The allegations have triggered widespread concern and political reaction, even as they remain under active investigation.

Multiple cases have been registered so far, with at least nine FIRs filed in connection with the matter. The cops have also arrested seven people accused in the case so far. These have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and a woman associate.

The prime accused, a woman identified as Nida Khan, is currently on the run. She reportedly approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail. According to her family, Khan is currently in Mumbai and is expecting her first child.

Investigators are also probing a possible international link to the case. According to officials, the role of a Malaysia-based person, identified as Imran Khan, is being examined, particularly in connection with suspected illegal funding. The authorities are examining possible foreign financial flows that may have supported the alleged activities.

The case is already being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Nashik Police. The probe has also pointed towards a resort, where victims have claimed they were coerced into going.

Meanwhile, TCS has initiated its own internal disciplinary action. The company has suspended the employees named in the allegations and stated that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies.

The alleged incidents are reported to have occurred over an extended period from 2022 to 2026. Victims have claimed that the pattern of exploitation continued unchecked for years, raising questions about oversight and workplace safety mechanisms.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, where a petition has been filed describing the case as a "systematic conspiracy" and seeking stringent action against those responsible.