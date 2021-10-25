Will oppose BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKU), which is spearheading the protests against the three farm laws enacted last year, will oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday. He asked farmers not to vote for the BJP while maintaining they will not support any political party.

Tikait accused the BJP of cheating the farmers. “...thus, I will appeal farmers not to vote for the BJP in the state assembly elections,” said Tikait in Agra, where he met the family of a sanitation worker allegedly killed in police custody last week. He added their agitation will continue until the three laws are not withdrawn. “The masses will give a befitting reply to the BJP which has brought these farm laws.” He added the farmers were always ready for the talks.

The SKM earlier asked voters to “punish” the party in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala assembly elections held this summer.

Tikait also accused the state government of discrimination when it comes to compensation. “...(Rs) 40 lakh was given to the family of a trader from Kanpur allegedly killed by police but only 10 lakh has been given to the family of the sanitation worker killed in Agra...(this) is unjustified,” He sought a judicial probe into the alleged custodial death.