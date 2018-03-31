Will pass with ‘first class’ by winning 65 seats: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that his government would pass with “first class” in the coming assembly elections by winning 65 out of the 90 seats.

“The government has passed in consecutive examinations in 2003, 2008 and 2013....we will pass the next examination with a first class by winning 65 seats,” he said.

The ruling BJP has 49 members in the assembly. Polls are due this year.

Singh was speaking to reporters at an event to mark the conclusion of the state government’s Lok Suraj campaign.

The opposition Congress is only active on Facebook and Twitter, the chief minister said.

To curb the school drop-out rate among girls, his government introduced bicycle distribution scheme, which resulted in increase in the number of girls attending schools, he said.

Singh also claimed that there has been a fall in infant mortality, maternal mortality and malnutrition in the state.

To a question, the chief minister said that many parts of the state have had deficient rainfall this year, and there could be a scarcity of drinking water.

Therefore, concerned departments have been asked to ensure that there is no shortage of water, he said.