‘Will pay for sins’: Arun Jaitley targets Congress after Sajjan Kumar conviction

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s conviction for the anti-Sikh massacre in the national capital 34 years ago is a delayed vindication of justice, BJP leader and finance minister Arun Jaitley said in his first reaction on the Delhi high court verdict, reversing the trial court’s acquittal of the Congress leader.

Jaitley also targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family, accusing them both of trying to prevent the victims of the massacre from getting justice.

“Sajjan Kumar’s conviction by the Delhi High Court is a delayed vindication of Justice. The Congress and the Gandhi family legacy will continue to pay for the sins of 1984 riots,” Jaitley said.

“Justice for the victims of 1984 was buried by the Congress – the NDA restored fairness and accountability,” he said.

