Will plant 1.4 lakh saplings in ridge: Government tells High Court

The AAP government has assured the Delhi High Court that the latter’s direction of planting 1.4 lakh saplings in the central ridge area here will be implemented without further delay.

The assurance came after the court warned of contempt action against the forest department for non-compliance of its order.

The Delhi government’s assurance, however, is in contrast to its forest department’s claim that the land under its control in the central ridge area would not support plantation in such huge numbers.

It also told the high court that in the first instance, it will plant 30,000 trees before June 15 and a report along with aerial photographs would be filed indicating compliance.

The submissions were made by the government before Justice Najmi Waziri after the court said planting only 1,500 trees in 15 weeks after its March 11 order to plant 1.4 lakh saplings of deciduous indigenous variety amounted to “breach” of its direction and warranted “initiation of contempt proceedings” against the officials responsible.

According to a report filed by two local commissioners appointed by the court to inspect the plantation process, the forest department officials expressed difficulty in complying with the March 11 order as the terrain and topography of the area allegedly would not support planting of saplings in such large numbers.

The officials had told the local commissioners that the ridge topography is rocky with very thin top soil and there is space for only 3,500 saplings of which 1,500 have been planted and space was being demarcated for the remaining 2,000 saplings.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 11:30 IST