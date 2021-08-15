Will protect our land and water: Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that his government wants cordial relations with the neighbouring states but added that this would not be done at the cost of its own interests.

During the Independence Day address in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said, “We are committed to have cordial relationship with the neighbouring states under the federal system based on the aspirations of the Constitution. However, there will be no compromise in the matters of border, language, land and water of the state.”

“Our commitment to the protection of land, water, language and culture of our state is unquestionable. We will take all possible measures under law of the land to avail our rightful share of water,” Bommai said.

His statements come at the peak of the stand-off between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

Karnataka has proposed to go ahead with the project and has sought necessary clearances from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.

Bommai, who replaced BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister on July 28, has refused to backdown from this proposed project that has, to some effect, deflected the narrative from the simmering dissent within the cabinet, non-performance of the erstwhile administration and the imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections in the state.

River Cauvery is a sensitive issue in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that has defined relations between the two very industrious states for generations. The opposition parties in Karnataka have also backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to take up the project and assured full support.

The chief minister also announced 11 new projects in Karnataka in his speech on Sunday. This includes the development of 750 select Grama Panchayats, including installing street lights, drinking water, 100% waste segregation and safe disposal, installing solar power and a host of other amenities.

Bommai said that another programme (Amrith Rural Housing Scheme) will identify and provide housing for all homeless people in 750 gram panchayats. He added that around 750 farmer producer organisations would be set up in the state to promote 36 production and marketing units of agriculture, fisheries and weavers’ products. “Each organisation would be given ₹30 lakh each for three years, amounting to ₹225 crore,” Bommai said.

The new schemes come ahead of the yet-be-announced elections in gram and taluka panchayats in the state which the BJP hopes to use to consolidate support ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Bommai also announced the Amirth Nirmala Nagara, a programme to beautify urban spaces in limits of 75 urban local bodies with funds of ₹1 crore each.

“ ₹75 crore will be spent on basic infrastructure such as building, lab, library, toilets at 750 schools, with ₹10 lakh each,” Bommai said.

The theme of most of the schemes and programmes announced on Sunday was around the 75th year of Indian independence which included the upgrading of infrastructure of anganwadis, schools, self-help groups and primary health care centres.

Bommai reiterated that Karnataka aspires to train and encourage around 75 talented sports persons from the state who have the potential to win medal at the 2023 Paris Olympics.