Will provide aid to families of temple stampede victims: Goa CM

Panaji: The state government will provide financial assistance to the families of those who died or were injured, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday after visiting the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, north Goa, where at least six people were killed and 70 others injured in a stampede during the annual Jatra pilgrimage festival on Friday night. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** In this screenshot from a video provided by CMO, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visits a hospital where injured being treated after a stampede in which at least seven people were killed and over 30 injured during the Shri Lairai Zatra, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (CMO via PTI Photo) (PTI05_03_2025_000010A) (CMO)

Cancelling all state functions as a mark of respect to the killed, Sawant said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the entire incident. We will publish the inquiry report once it is out. The state government will offer financial assistance to the families of those dead and injured. The local MLAs will personally visit the families of those who have died in this tragedy.”

Jatra, held in honour of Sri Lairai Devi, is attended by thousands of devotees known as Dhonds, who circle a fire pit (homkhund) and walk over the burning hot coals. The event also draws lakhs of devotees and onlookers who gather to witness the spectators.

“We will be taking precautions to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. This is the first such instance in Goa in recent memory and should not repeat again. Once the report is out and its recommendations will be pursued in all seriousness. What shouldn’t have happened, has happened,” Sawant said.

Police said the injured devotees were taken to Asilo district hospital in Mapusa, north Goa, by ambulances, police vehicles, and private cars. Critically injured patients were later referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read:Stampede in north Goa temple kills 6, injures 30 during annual festival

In an update, health minister Vishwajit Rane said a total of 74 people were admitted to various government facilities, of whom only 22 remain hospitalised.

“As per the latest reports, a total of 75 patients have been attended to across government health care facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), CHC (community health centre) Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC). Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment: Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has 3 patients under observation, and CHC Sankhali is monitoring 1 patient. Sadly, 6 individuals were brought in dead — 4 at Asilo Hospital (2 males and 2 females), and 2 at CHC Bicholim,” Rane said, adding, “Of these, 8 critical patients, including 2 intubated cases, have been referred to GMC for super speciality care; 8 are admitted at Asilo,” Rane said.

The police have identified Aditya Kavthankar (17), Tanuja Kauthankar (52), Yashwant Kerkar (40), Pratibha Kalangutkar, Surya Mayekar and Sagar Nandarge.

“Additional doctors have been deployed, and a dedicated intensive care unit has been set up to provide focused care. All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring the condition of each patient,” Rane added.

According to eyewitnesses the chaos began after a scuffle broke out between the devotees.

The temple is reportedly accessible only by a narrow road used for both entry and exit, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“The road is lined on both sides by shops including temporary stalls that were installed on account of the Jatra. We had separated the Dhonds, who were lining up for darshan and the public who were moving to and from the temple. But, a scuffle broke out among the Dhonds along the narrow stretch of road that is incline, after which people fell over each other and were crushed,” he said.

President of the temple committee Dinanath Gaonkar said, “There was pushing and shoving among the Dhonds. One of the Dhond’s staff touched a loose electric cable, causing a bulb to break. There were sparks, and in the melee, innocent people lost their lives.”

“It is the responsibility of the dhonds and of the public to maintain a sense of duty. It is not right to criticize the government. The government has given us full support. This happened among the dhonds and on account of their fault,” Gaonkar added.

CM Sawant said, “Whatever precautions need to be taken in consultation with the PWD, the local panchayat and the temple committee will be taken before the next Jatra. I request people to cooperate and assist the government.”