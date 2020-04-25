Will quit IAS after lockdown is lifted, says woman officer on Facebook

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 07:53 IST

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2014 batch of Haryana cadre has said she will resign from her post after the lockdown put in place against the coronavirus pandemic is lifted.

Rani Nagar, posted as a director in Haryana’s archives department, made her announcement about her resignation from the prestigious service on social media on Thursday.

“I, Rani Nagar, daughter of Ratan Singh Nagar, resident of Ghaziabad village Badalpur, Tehsil Dadri, district Gautam Budh Nagar, hereby want to inform everyone that I have decided to resign from IAS,” the 38-year-old woman officer wrote on Facebook and Twitter in Hindi.

“There is a curfew in Chandigarh that is why I and my sister Reema Nagar cannot move out. The roads are closed beyond Chandigarh till Ghaziabad. I will resign after the curfew and lockdown are lifted and will move for my parental home at Ghaziabad after taking permission from the government,” she said.

Nagar has also posted a video on Facebook saying she has been living in Chandigarh’s UT guest house since May 2018 with her sister.

The officer said she had lodged a complaint against a Haryana government official and some Chandigarh Police officers last year before a Chandigarh court.

“There’s a constant threat to our lives so I request to you that if we lose our lives or go untraceable, please report my statement to the Honourable court in Chandigarh in connection with case number 3573/2019. We will always be grateful to you,” she said.

Nagar had accused a Haryana additional chief secretary of sexual harassment and threats in a social media post in 2018.