e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Will quit IAS after lockdown is lifted, says woman officer on Facebook

Will quit IAS after lockdown is lifted, says woman officer on Facebook

The officer said she had lodged a complaint against a Haryana government official and some Chandigarh Police officers last year before a Chandigarh court.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 07:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rani Nagar, posted as a director in Haryana’s archives department, made her announcement about her resignation from the prestigious service on social media on Thursday.
Rani Nagar, posted as a director in Haryana’s archives department, made her announcement about her resignation from the prestigious service on social media on Thursday.(Ias Rani Nagar/Facebook Photo )
         

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2014 batch of Haryana cadre has said she will resign from her post after the lockdown put in place against the coronavirus pandemic is lifted.

Rani Nagar, posted as a director in Haryana’s archives department, made her announcement about her resignation from the prestigious service on social media on Thursday.

“I, Rani Nagar, daughter of Ratan Singh Nagar, resident of Ghaziabad village Badalpur, Tehsil Dadri, district Gautam Budh Nagar, hereby want to inform everyone that I have decided to resign from IAS,” the 38-year-old woman officer wrote on Facebook and Twitter in Hindi.

“There is a curfew in Chandigarh that is why I and my sister Reema Nagar cannot move out. The roads are closed beyond Chandigarh till Ghaziabad. I will resign after the curfew and lockdown are lifted and will move for my parental home at Ghaziabad after taking permission from the government,” she said.

Nagar has also posted a video on Facebook saying she has been living in Chandigarh’s UT guest house since May 2018 with her sister.

The officer said she had lodged a complaint against a Haryana government official and some Chandigarh Police officers last year before a Chandigarh court.

“There’s a constant threat to our lives so I request to you that if we lose our lives or go untraceable, please report my statement to the Honourable court in Chandigarh in connection with case number 3573/2019. We will always be grateful to you,” she said.

Nagar had accused a Haryana additional chief secretary of sexual harassment and threats in a social media post in 2018.

tags
top news
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
Delhi comes to terms with lockdown as police, govt rush to residents’ aid
Delhi comes to terms with lockdown as police, govt rush to residents’ aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news