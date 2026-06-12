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Will remove AFSPA from most of Northeast in 2027: Union minister Amit Shah

Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a “historic moment”, Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in PM Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 08:06 am IST
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA will be withdrawn from the entire Northeast next year, barring one or two states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the signing of the MoU between the governments of India, Nagaland, and Assam, in New Delhi.(ANI )

Speaking at the signing of a tripartite MoU between the Centre, Assam and Nagaland to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas, Shah said that shrinking of areas covered under AFSPA is an indicator of peace. “I am confident that barring one or two states, we will withdraw AFSPA from the entire Northeast next year,” he said.

Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a “historic moment”, Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast. The MoU is aimed at undertaking oil and mineral explorations in the disputed area belt (DAB) along the Assam-Nagaland border. Exploration activities remained stalled for more than three decades in the region due to jurisdictional differences.

“The development of both Assam and Nagaland remained hampered for a long time because a consensus could not be reached for an MoU. The avenue that opened today will open doors for development for both states. It is the best example of cooperative federalism,” he said.

The MoU is expected to provide fresh momentum to India’s pursuit of energy self-reliance, he added.

The agreement seeks to facilitate exploration and production activities across more than 1,000 sq km of land along the Assam-Nagaland border, an area believed to possess substantial energy and mineral reserves, an Assam government statement said.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Shah, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said the area is expected to offer significant opportunities for hydrocarbon exploration and mineral extraction, contributing to the country’s long-term energy requirements.

He said the agreement reflects the Modi government’s commitment to resolving complex and long-pending issues that have historically hindered development and resource utilisation in the region.

Shah also described the pact as an example of cooperative federalism and coordinated efforts between the Centre and state governments to unlock the economic potential of the Northeast.

 
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