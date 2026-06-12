Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA will be withdrawn from the entire Northeast next year, barring one or two states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the signing of the MoU between the governments of India, Nagaland, and Assam, in New Delhi.(ANI )

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Speaking at the signing of a tripartite MoU between the Centre, Assam and Nagaland to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas, Shah said that shrinking of areas covered under AFSPA is an indicator of peace. “I am confident that barring one or two states, we will withdraw AFSPA from the entire Northeast next year,” he said.

Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a “historic moment”, Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast. The MoU is aimed at undertaking oil and mineral explorations in the disputed area belt (DAB) along the Assam-Nagaland border. Exploration activities remained stalled for more than three decades in the region due to jurisdictional differences.

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{{^usCountry}} “This will open new avenues for mineral exploration in the Northeast. The area not only has oil and gas but huge mineral deposits, which could not be explored due to law and order issues,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This will open new avenues for mineral exploration in the Northeast. The area not only has oil and gas but huge mineral deposits, which could not be explored due to law and order issues,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With just one MoU, the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times, he said. “In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovery of more than ₹15,000 crore. If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With just one MoU, the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times, he said. “In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovery of more than ₹15,000 crore. If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah also said that since Narendra Modi took charge, he kept his focus on the Northeast and became the prime minister with the highest number of visits to the region. Since 2019, 12 accords have been signed between various groups and state governments, which resulted in a significant drop of around 80% in incidents of violence in the region, Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah also said that since Narendra Modi took charge, he kept his focus on the Northeast and became the prime minister with the highest number of visits to the region. Since 2019, 12 accords have been signed between various groups and state governments, which resulted in a significant drop of around 80% in incidents of violence in the region, Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The development of both Assam and Nagaland remained hampered for a long time because a consensus could not be reached for an MoU. The avenue that opened today will open doors for development for both states. It is the best example of cooperative federalism,” he said.

The MoU is expected to provide fresh momentum to India’s pursuit of energy self-reliance, he added.

The agreement seeks to facilitate exploration and production activities across more than 1,000 sq km of land along the Assam-Nagaland border, an area believed to possess substantial energy and mineral reserves, an Assam government statement said.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Shah, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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CM Sarma said the area is expected to offer significant opportunities for hydrocarbon exploration and mineral extraction, contributing to the country’s long-term energy requirements.

He said the agreement reflects the Modi government’s commitment to resolving complex and long-pending issues that have historically hindered development and resource utilisation in the region.

Shah also described the pact as an example of cooperative federalism and coordinated efforts between the Centre and state governments to unlock the economic potential of the Northeast.

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