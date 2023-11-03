'Will retire from politics if...' Nishikant Dubey on Mahua Moitra questioning row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of taking cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions against Gautam Adani in Parliament said on Friday that he would retire from politics if it's proved that Mahua Moitra was asked any personal question by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. Mahua Moitra appeared before the committee on Thursday to give her statement, but she along with the opposition MP members of the committee walked out of the interrogation alleging that indecent questions were asked to Mahua 'unrelated' to the probe. Mahua Moitra said she was asked personal questioned unrelated to the 'cash for questions' probe by Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chairman on Thursday.(ANI)

"In his affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani claimed to have paid for the air travel and hotel and cars of the corrupt MP in India and abroad. The chairman of the Ethics Committee asked for the tickets and the hotel bills. If anything except this was asked to Mahua Moitra regarding her male friend, then I will retire from politics. For information, just like in Parliament, the proceedings of the committee debate are recorded verbatim. Congress, JD(U) MPs should show the copy if they have the guts," Nishikant Dubey said. "Don't stoop so low, Danish, in the issue of a woman's victim card," Dubey wrote slamming BSP MP Danish Ali who was one of the protestors.

Mahua Moitra's questioning by the ethics committee turned controversial with the walkout of the opposition MPs while the chairman of the committee said Mahua Moitra was arrogant during the questioning.

"The chairperson insisted on asking the most cheap sordid questions about my personal life including 'Who do you talk to at night, how many times, can you give me those call details'. 'Have you been to a hotel with X...have you stayed there'. 'In last five years where all have you been'.... Then he says 'You call so and so a dear friend, does his wife know about this'.... What is going on? He was warned repeatedly," Mahua Moitra said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail