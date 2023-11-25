close_game
close_game
News / India News / Will speak on SC ruling on guvs in next podcast episode: Tamil Nadu CM

Will speak on SC ruling on guvs in next podcast episode: Tamil Nadu CM

ByDivya Chandrababu
Nov 25, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to speak on governors’ issue in detail in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’

Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister says he would speak in detail on the issue of governors in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister says he would speak in detail on the issue of governors in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’. (ANI)

After the Supreme Court judgment on Friday on governors, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said he would speak in detail about the issue in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Former union minister P Chidambaram said Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi “should read every line of the judgment and, if he thinks it necessary, call a competent senior advocate to explain the judgment to him.”

In the last few months, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Punjab have approached the Supreme Court in separate petitions seeking directives to their respective governors.

On Punjab’s petition, the SC on Friday said that governors can’t veto legislature by withholding assent to the bill.

Quoting the court’s judgment that “The Governor, as an unelected Head of the State, cannot thwart the State Legislatures”, Stain said in a post on X, “I will talk in detail on this issue in the next episode of Speaking for India.” The ruling DMK of Tamil Nadu has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of using governors in opposition-ruled states to obstruct their governance.

On November 20, the court expressed its displeasure at the delay on the part of the governors in giving assent to bills passed by state assemblies. Tamil Nadu’s petition on October 29 was against governor Ravi for sitting on 12 bills. On November 13 without giving any reasons, the governor returned 10 of the 12 bills mentioning ‘I withhold assent’. The remaining two bills were sent to the President of India for consideration.

Following this in a special assembly session convened by the Tamil Nadu government on November 18, the 10 bills were readopted and passed. “He returned the Bills due to his personal whims and fancies,” Stalin had said in the assembly. “It is undemocratic and anti-people to not give assent.”

According to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has to give assent if the Bill is passed for a second time which the SC during the recent hearings has reiterated

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out