Will study past reports, orders to decide on Vokkaliga quota: CM

With demand for 12% reservation for Vokkaligas gaining momentum, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said many communities have been seeking quota and that the state government will act based on several judgements and reports of the permanent backward class commission.

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami on Monday said the Vokkaligas, who constitute about 16% of the population in state, need more than the existing 4% reservation.

“I have already said this in the assembly. There are more aspirations in all communities, there is nothing wrong in asking an increase in reservation, but whatever has to be done should be done within the framework of law,” Bommai said, in response to a question on the seer’s demand.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, “There are various judgements and a permanent backward class commission. Based on all these, we will take further action.”

Addressing an event at Kolar on Monday, Swami had said, “We had not raised the demand to hike our reservation as we were aware that the ceiling was set at 50%. If the government is willing to breach the limit and provide reservation, let the state increase it for Vokkaligas as well from 4% to 12%.”

On Monday, Karnataka minister for ST welfare B Sriramulu had said that the state government will promulgate an ordinance to increase reservation for SCs and STs. The state cabinet recently approved the increase.

Once the ordinance is in place, reservation for SCs will go up to 17% from the present 15%, while ST reservation will increase from 3% to 7%.

The state government’s move to increase the reservation for SCs and STs will mean that quota will cross the Supreme Court’s 50% limit judgment and touch 56% in Karnataka.

Sriramulu added that the process has begun and the ordinance will be promulgated in a day or two. “The process has started. In order to ensure legal protection for the quota hike, the state government will recommend bringing it under the 9th schedule of the Constitution,” he said.

The state government opted for the ordinance route instead of the original plan of implementing the quota hike through an executive order and gazette notification.

Retired justice HN Nagamohan Das, who headed a commission that recommended the hike, met Bommai last week and reportedly advised the latter to consider promulgating an ordinance instead of the executive order.

