Will table Bill on arbitration in winter session of Parliament: Rijiju

New Delhi: The central government is set to introduce a new legislation on mediation in the upcoming winter session of the parliament, said Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to push alternative dispute resolution mechanism in the country.

“In the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we will table a Bill on mediation. Preparations for the same have been complete,” said Rijiju while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

In line with the government’s strategy to promote procedure for settling disputes without litigation, the minister added: “We want to make India an international destination of arbitration.”

Rijiju further said that the Central government is very keen to work closely with all national law universities, law colleges and law academies.

“We believe in the independence of the judiciary. We want to strengthen India’s judicial system and will take steps to make judiciary stronger,” said the minister, adding the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishes to develop a strong relationship with all judges of high courts and the Supreme Court.

Rijiju also spoke on the need to ensure that justice is given to the common man within a reasonable time. “Timely delivery of justice must be made a priority...The central government would work with the judiciary in order to facilitate the delivery of justice to the common man,” he further said.

During his address at the India-Singapore mediation summit in July, Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, had favoured a special enactment that would make mediation mandatory before litigation while citing the backlog of 30 million cases in the country’s courts and the rising costs of litigation.

“Given the growing scope of mediation, it’s time for India to enter mission mode. To popularise mediation as a cheaper and faster dispute resolution mechanism, a movement needs to be launched,” Justice Ramana had said.

“Prescribing mediation as a mandatory first step for resolution of every allowable dispute will go a long way in promoting mediation. Perhaps, an omnibus law in this regard is needed to fill the vacuum,” the judge had added.

Barring a handful of legislations, there is no provision for mandatory mediation or other alternative dispute resolution processes such as conciliation and arbitration in India.