'Will thrash anyone': Raj Thackeray's open threat to disruptors ahead July 26 protest in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray issued a stark warning to potential anti-social elements on Thursday, ahead of the July 26 protest in Mumbai. The MNS chief stated that anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful protest on Sunday, “will be thrashed.”

The MNS chief stated that anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful protest on Sunday, “will be thrashed.” (PTI)

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Raj Thackeray's call comes after MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced a joint protest march in support of the students.

Speaking at the press conference, Raj Thackeray said the central government was brutally cracking down on the peaceful protests of students. The MNS chief also pointed out that when the BJP was in opposition, it used to protest over issues and demand the resignation of ministers.

Over the past few days, Mumbai has seen protests in support of the Jantar Mantar movement, calling for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read | Ayesha Khan pushed into van and detained by Mumbai Police, actor says she did not speak a word about protest

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{{^usCountry}} Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have extended their support to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, who is currently protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have extended their support to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, who is currently protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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The UBT chief also visited Delhi and met with CJP and other protesting youth at Jantar Mantar to announce their support. Along with the Thackerays, several other leaders, such as NCP's Sharad Pawar, have also backed the protests.

Prohibitory orders in place

In view of the growing protests, the Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders across Mumbai from July 23 to August 6.

Under this, any gathering of five or more people is not allowed.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act on Monday, also prohibits processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions.

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