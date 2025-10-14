‘Will uses she, her for Sunjay Kapur’: Karisma Kapoor's children allege ‘absurd’ errors

The Delhi high court case of a suit filed by actress Karisma Kapur’s children seeking a share in their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s, personal assets has been hitting headlines almost daily, with the recent development in the matter being their allegations that Sunjay Kapur's purported Will is forged. Sunjay Kapur married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids — Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). (HT_PRINT)

While some details on the allegations of bloopers in the purported Will are already out, new information has surfaced.

Appearing for the plaintiffs, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the document, saying the language and clauses do not appear to be authored by Sunjay Kapur, the Sona Comstar chairman who died in June.

Also read: Bloopers to ‘forged’ will: Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle continues in Delhi HC | Top points Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor tied the knot in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. They have two children together - Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15). Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Referring to one clause, he said it mentions “all my legatees,” yet omits Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, who was always provided for earlier, according to ANI news agency.

‘Sunjay Kapur signed as a woman’ He argued that the Will even refers to the testator in the feminine form, using words like “she” and “her,” calling it “absurd” and suggesting that Sunjay Kapur appears to have “signed as a woman.” He said such drafting could not have come from a person of Kapur’s understanding and described it as evidence of forgery.

Jethmalani further said the Will lacks authenticity, describing Sunjay Kapur as a “digital ghost” with only an alleged digital footprint, no handwriting, photographs, or certified communication. He noted that neither the defendants nor the witnesses have explained who prepared the Will, leaving it to be inferred that it was created on the laptop of one Nitin Sharma.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer points out 'glaring blunders' in Sunjay Kapoor's will: 'How can he misspell his son's name' Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, died of a heart attack in London on June 12. The inheritance dispute - reportedly involving assets worth ₹30,000 crore - began shortly after.

In a previous hearing, the high court allowed Priya Kapur to submit a list of assets in a sealed cover and directed her to share a copy of the Will with Rani Kapur. Priya’s counsel also claimed the children had already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust — a disclosure their lawyer criticised, warning it could endanger their safety.

Details of the allegations of forgery over the Will have been reported earlier as well. The plaintiffs - Karisma Kapoor's children in this case - have alleged it is riddled with inconsistencies that are “uncharacteristic” of their father.

Amid the glaring “bloopers” listed by their advocate Mahesh Jethmalani are: including multiple misspellings of Kiaan’s name and the use of Karisma Kapoor’s office address for Samaira.

They have claimed the mistakes are inconsistent with Sunjay Kapur’s nature and relationship with his children. "Sunjay Kapur knows her address. This is an office address of Karisma Kapoor. These kind of bloopers are very uncharacteristic of Mr Kapur. He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter's address wrong and misspelled his son's name in multiple places in the will," LiveLaw quoted Jethmalani telling the court.