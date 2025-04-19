Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Will visit India later this year': Elon Musk after speaking with PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Starlink, owned by Musk's SpaceX, awaits regulatory approvals in India after partnering with private telecom companies to launch its satellite internet services

World's richest man Elon Musk said he will be visiting India later this year and said it was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk share a candid moment.(HT File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk share a candid moment.(HT File)

Musk's announcement comes after he held a teleconference with Modi on Friday. The prime minister said they discussed matters of shared interests in technology, innovation, space and mobility domains.

Speaking about his call with Musk, Modi wrote on X, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Modi met Musk during his official visit to the United States earlier this year in February. The SpaceX CEO was accompanied by his three children during the visit. According to the MEA, the two leaders had discussed about strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Musk is considered one of the most influential individuals in US president Donald Trump administration. He is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is pursuing a legally contested move to slash government expenditure and reduce federal workforce.

The announcement of Musk's visit comes as his SpaceX-owned Starlink awaits regulatory approvals in India after partnering with private telecom companies, Jio and Airtel, to launch its satellite internet services. Earlier this week, the company's senior executives met commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal to discuss necessary approvals for the company’s domestic operations.

“Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of vice president Chad Gibbs & senior director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X after Wednesday’s meeting.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Will visit India later this year': Elon Musk after speaking with PM Modi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On