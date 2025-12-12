Will your in-hand salary reduce under new labour codes? Centre's big clarification

The labour ministry has moved to calm widespread concerns among salaried workers, stating that the new Labour Codes do not reduce take-home pay, so long as provident fund (PF) deductions continue to be calculated on the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000. Many employees feared a drop in in-hand salary after the government notified the new labour codes(AI generated)

In a post on X, the ministry said: “The new Labour Codes do not reduce take-home pay if PF deduction is on statutory wage ceiling. PF deductions remain based on the wage ceiling of ₹15,000 and contributions beyond this limit are voluntary, not mandatory.”

Ever since the Codes were notified on November 21, 2025, many employees feared a drop in in-hand salary. The anxiety stemmed from the new rule mandating that basic pay and related components must make up at least 50% of total wages. Many assumed this would automatically increase PF contributions and reduce take-home income.

No automatic reduction in salary

The ministry clarified on Wednesday that this conclusion is incorrect. The key lies in how PF is actually calculated.

Even if an employee’s basic pay increases under the new wage definition, PF continues to be computed on the statutory ceiling of ₹15,000, unless both employer and employee voluntarily opt for a higher contribution base.

This means that for the overwhelming majority of salaried workers, whose PF is capped at the ceiling, monthly deductions remain unchanged.

The maths behind it

To drive the point home, the ministry issued an illustration.

For an employee earning ₹60,000 a month, with

Basic + DA = ₹ 20,000

20,000 Allowances = ₹ 40,000

- PF is still deducted on ₹15,000, not on the full basic pay.

PF contribution (before and after codes):

Employer: ₹ 1,800

1,800 Employee: ₹ 1,800

Take-home salary remains: ₹56,400

The new codes do require allowances to be capped at 50 per cent of total wages. In cases where allowances exceed this limit, the excess must be added back to “wages” for statutory calculations. But even then, PF stays linked to the ₹15,000 ceiling, unless voluntarily raised.

Intent is transparency, not a pay cut

The ministry emphasised that the revised wage structure aims to bring uniformity and clarity across organisations, not to reduce salaries.

Under the new framework, the only situation where take-home pay may fall is if an employee and employer jointly decide to compute PF contributions on a salary higher than ₹15,000. This is optional, not mandated.

Officials added that employees should not expect their monthly income to change automatically just because the codes are taking effect.