Winter in full glory: Hailstorm in Assam, snowfall in Kashmir | Watch

Winter has set in its full glory. While some are braving the chills, others are soaking in the beauty. As north, northwest and central India shivers in severe cold wave in the midst of dense fog, rain along with thunderstorm and hailstorm has hit many eastern and southern states. Two separate videos shared online by news agency ANI showed how hailstorm lashed Assam's Dibrugarh district on Tuesday, while Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam turned into a snow wonderland after receiving fresh snowfall on Monday night.

In a one minute 30-second-long video, Dibrugarh streets were seen wrapped in white in a reminder of European winter. The Met department said the district's minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the maximum will settle at 26 degrees Celsius during the day. It further stated that there will be a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which is known for its extreme temperatures and snowfall, a minimum temperature of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on Tuesday. This was a drift of one degrees Celsius from Monday when the region recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

North India has been battling cold wave for the past few days, even as the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has predicted the situation would continue for at least the next 24-48 hours. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh continued to witness dense fog amid plummeting temperatures.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has forecast continuation of cold to severe cold wave conditions in north Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh for the next two days, and in Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

In Assam, light rain has been predicted on Wednesday with fog/mist and partly cloudy sky in the subsequent days till January 2.

