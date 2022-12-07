Winter Session: Modi seeks adequate opportunities for younger MPs in debates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped Parliament’s Winter Session will be productive while urging party leaders and floor managers to ensure that new members, particularly the younger lawmakers, are given adequate opportunities to participate in discussions and deliberations.

In his customary address before the start of the session, Modi referred to India’s presidency of the G20 grouping and said expectations from India have gone up. He said India’s participation on the world stage is also increasing. “At a time like this, the presidency of G20 is a big opportunity for our country. ...G20 summit is not only a diplomatic event but a chance to present India’s strength to the world...”

Modi said the presidency is an opportunity for the world to know India, “the mother of democracy, with its diversity and courage” and for it to showcase its resilience and strength.

He referred to parliamentary proceedings and the importance of debates and said he has had an agreeable interaction with leaders of other political parties in recent days. Modi said he is hopeful this amicability will be reflected in Parliament.

“...Hopefully, we’ll hear voices from Parliament that will showcase India’s resilience. In this session, efforts should be made to take India to greater heights and find new ways of taking India ahead,” he said.

Modi said he is confident that all political parties will value add to the discussions with their opinions and give a new direction to decision-making.

“I request all party and floor leaders that those who have come to Parliament for the first time and those who are new members of the House, particularly the young ones...for their bright future and to create a new generation, we should give more and more opportunities to them to participate in discussions,” he said.

Modi cited his interaction with young lawmakers and said he realised most of them see disruptions in Parliament as a loss. “They said If Parliament does not function, then they cannot participate in debates. All floor leaders and party leaders should understand their pain...” he said.

Modi also referred to vice president Jagdeep Dhankar taking over as the Rajya Sabha chairman.

