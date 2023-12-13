Winter Session Live Updates: MPs pay tribute to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack
Winter Session Live Updates: The ongoing session is the penultimate Parliament session of the Narendra Modi's government in its second term.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Before the commencement of proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, the eighth day of the ongoing winter session, MPs paid tributes to the martyrs of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attacks.
Inside the two houses, however, proceedings are once again likely to be stormy, with the treasury and opposition benches set to collide over a host of legislations to be moved by the government; one such legislation was the bill to regulate appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of India, which got passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday despite fierce protests by the opposition, which argued that the bill aims to circumvent a Supreme Court verdict from earlier this year regarding appointments of the officers to oversee elections in the country.
Rejecting the allegations, however, Union law minister Arjun Meghwal stressed that the new legislation was brought as the 1991 Act had certain 'weaknesses.'
The winter session began on December 4 and is scheduled to conclude on December 22 if not adjourned sine die. The ongoing session is also the penultimate Parliament session of the Narendra Modi's government in its second term.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Manish Tewari seeks discussion in Lok Sabha on former Navy personnel given death sentence in Qatar
Congress MP Manish Tewari moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the situation of former Indian Navy personnel given convicted on espionage charges in Qatar, and sentenced to death for their ‘crime.’Dec 13, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: PM Modi, others offer tributes to Parliament attack martyrs
MPs, including prime minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union home minister Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha) and others offer tributes to martyrs of the Decemeber 13, 2001 Parliament attacks.Share this articleTopics
