Winter Session Live Updates: MPs pay tribute to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Before the commencement of proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, the eighth day of the ongoing winter session, MPs paid tributes to the martyrs of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attacks. Tributes being paid to martyrs of Dec 13 2001 attack (ANI)

Inside the two houses, however, proceedings are once again likely to be stormy, with the treasury and opposition benches set to collide over a host of legislations to be moved by the government; one such legislation was the bill to regulate appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of India, which got passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday despite fierce protests by the opposition, which argued that the bill aims to circumvent a Supreme Court verdict from earlier this year regarding appointments of the officers to oversee elections in the country.

Rejecting the allegations, however, Union law minister Arjun Meghwal stressed that the new legislation was brought as the 1991 Act had certain 'weaknesses.'

The winter session began on December 4 and is scheduled to conclude on December 22 if not adjourned sine die. The ongoing session is also the penultimate Parliament session of the Narendra Modi's government in its second term.