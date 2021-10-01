As trouble simmers in Chhattisgarh Congress, 6 more Baghel loyalists land in Delhi

RAIPUR: Six more Congress MLAs reached Delhi late on Friday evening to join 10 legislators who flew down to the national capital on Wednesday to meet senior party leaders over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state later this month. The move comes at a time the two feuding Chhattisgarh leaders, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague health minister TS Singhdeo, are waiting to hear from the high command.

The 16 lawmakers who are camping in the city are seen to be Baghel loyalists. On Thursday, Baghel sought to play down the significance of their Delhi visit, telling reporters not to see everything from the prism of politics. “Tell me one thing - can’t legislators go anywhere. Every step should not be seen as political. Anybody can go anywhere,” Baghel said.

Shishu Pal Sori, one of the six MLAs who landed in Delhi, told reporters at the Raipur airport that this was a personal visit. “There is no political motive behind my Delhi visit today ... It is purely personal visit as I have some personal work,” he said.

Four other MLAs also cited personal reasons for their Delhi trip.

The sixth, KK Dhruv, said he had been invited by the other MLAs camping in Delhi but insisted that he wasn’t aware of the agenda. “I have been called by my MLA friends camping in Delhi. I don’t know the reasons or about any meeting with senior leaders but I am going on their request.”

A Congress leader said two more MLAs will fly to Delhi on Saturday morning and a third will reach by road.

The Congress leadership has reserved its verdict on the tussle for power between Bhupesh Baghel and health minister TS Singhdeo, seen to be aspiring for promotion as chief minister as part of a reported two-and-half-year power-sharing agreement sealed in 2018

On August 28, after a long meeting with high command, Baghel seemed to have bought some time. He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state next week, especially Bastar, to see for himself the work that was being done. The next day, when Singhdeo returned, the minister said he too had spoken to the leadership and they had “reserved their decision” on the matter.

Nearly a month after, on Wednesday, 10 MLAs led by Baghel’s loyalist and MLA Brihaspat Singh reached Delhi and told media that the MLAs are in Delhi to meet the party’s state in-charge PL Punia with a message for Rahul Gandhi. The legislators, said Brihaspat Singh who is leading the group, want Gandhi to visit the state for at least four days and not just two.

To be sure, Singh contended that a majority of MLAs backed Baghel, that the state was moving forward with Baghel as chief minister, and that the state’s politics could not be destabilised because of “one man”, a swipe at Singhdeo.

The next day, on Thursday, two MLAs including a minister also reached Delhi while one returned to Raipur.

In December 2018, in the aftermath of a dominant Congress performance with the party winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats in the state, choosing a chief minister became a problem in Chhattisgarh with four state leaders, Baghel, home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, speaker Charan Das Mahant and Singh Deo all eyeing the chief minister’s post. After Mahant settled for the speaker’s position, continued friction between Baghel and Singh Deo initially tilted the scale in Sahu’s favour, however, realising that a third leader will be advantaged in this political fight, Baghel and Singh Deo, along with Punia and Gandhi, reportedly arrived at a power-sharing arrangement.