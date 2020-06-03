e-paper
Home / India News / With 49 fresh cases, Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

With 49 fresh cases, Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:25 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Agartala: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura touched 518 on Wednesday, with the detection of 49 more new infections.

Most of the 49 Covid-19 patients had a history of travel and had been in contact with other people infected by the Coronavirus earlier.

Out of the 821 samples tested on Wednesday, 49 people were found to be positive for Covid-19, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter. “Most of them have travel history and contacts,” he added.

A total of 29,066 people have been tested so far, and 173 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures from the state health department.

1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
