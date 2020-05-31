With 72 more Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike

ranchi

Updated: May 31, 2020 09:34 IST

With 72 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, said officials. The tally for virus-infected individuals reached 594 in the state.

“Jharkhand recorded highest single-day spike with 72 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 594,” said state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

The state has reported 216 cases who have been recovered/discharged as of May 31.