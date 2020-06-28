With 813 new Covid-19 patients, Andhra’s tally jumps to 13,098

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:30 IST

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday continued to record a high number of Covid-19 cases with 813 fresh patients being detected in the last 24 hours. The new coronavirus cases have pushed the state’s tally to13,098.

Twelve more people succumbed to the infection in the state, increasing the death toll to 169.

The state now has 7,021 active Covid-19 cases after more than 5,000 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged till date.

Amid the rising number of cases, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday said that the state government is planning to reopen schools by the end of August. He also announced a project for the renovation of all government schools.

The minister said, “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also shifting to online education, and once schools reopen the children will definitely feel a good atmosphere.” He also released a toll-free number for addressing grievances of students during this period.

A huge single-day surge of 19,906 Covid-19 cases on Sunday pushed India’s tally to 5,28,859, while the death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000.

There has been a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

The country’s active cases stand at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the ministry.

India’s recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 58.56 per cent over the last three days.