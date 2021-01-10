With AAP help, farmers send defamation notice to Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kisan
Farmers on Saturday sent legal notices for defamation to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Union minister Raosaheb Danve and BJP MPs Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri for defaming farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws in and around Delhi.
The defamation notices were sent on the basis of the statements given about the farmers' agitation which is continuing for over a month now. With the help of the Aam Admi Party, a legal notice was sent to Kangana on behalf of Jeevan Jyoti Kaur. Notice on behalf of Sukhwinder Sukhi has been sent to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Gurinder Biring sent a notice to BJP MP Ravi Kishan.
The AAP has promised all kind of support to the protesting farmers. The party also offered legal assistance to farmers' groups willing to file court cases seeking action against the derogatory remarks made by several political leaders.
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the party will continue to provide legal help to the farmers in future.
However, reports have pointed out that the "farmers" on whose behalf the notices have been sent are closely associated with the party. For example, Sukhwinder Sukhi is a famous Punjabi singer who reportedly joined the party in 2016.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
They have been demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws completely which has been refused by the government. Instead, it has offered to make amendments. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers to resolve the deadlock, without any positive result. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.
