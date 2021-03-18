With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday underscored that his government was with the believers on the Sabarimala issue and everyone will be consulted after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in the case regarding temple entry of women of all ages at the hill shrine.

The comment comes a week after his temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regret over the state government’s handling of the protests against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple more than two years ago. Joining the debate yesterday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told a news channel in Delhi that he had no idea why the minister expressed regrets and that the party’s position on it was based on policy of equality as enshrined in the constitution.

After Yechury’s statement, many Hindu outfits, including the Nair Service Society and Sabarimala Karma Samiti, asked the chief minister to explain these divergent views. Talking to newsmen in Malappuram, CM Vijayan said there was no problem in the temple for the last two years and some vested parties were raking it up unnecessarily for votes.

“Since the election is round the corner some people take special interest in Sabarimala. We have seen peaceful pilgrimage in the last two years. We will talk to all concerned once the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict,” he said, adding some parties were out to exploit the issue and try to turn believers against the government.

“As continuation of power is sure for the left some parties are coming out with new theories and busy raking up old issues to target the government which always surged ahead with development activities. Dragging the temple issue was part of it,” he said.

“We have made it clear that we are with believers. Once the court takes a final decision we will talk to all concerned parties,” he reiterated.

In 2018 the state had witnessed high drama and violence as at least 18 women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented by protesting devotees when they tried to enter the temple after the Supreme Court verdict. The ruling CPI (M) had drawn flak for its hastiness in implementing the court order. After widespread protests, revision petitions were referred to a nine-member bench by the top court.

The emotional temple issue turned live again after Yechury’s statement and the opposition Congress and the BJP saying the regret expressed by the state minister was just a smokescreen ahead of the assembly elections.

BJP’s Kerala unit president K Surendran said the two contrasting comments by the two CPI (M) leaders exposed the party’s double standard.

“The party’s double standard is exposed yet again. Many devotees were making regular rounds to the court for chanting hymns during the height of protest. Yechury has now made it clear that the party is not with devotees. Devotees can’t be deceived like this,” Surendran had said.