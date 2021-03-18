IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
india news

With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Since the election is round the corner some people take special interest in Sabarimala, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday underscored that his government was with the believers on the Sabarimala issue and everyone will be consulted after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in the case regarding temple entry of women of all ages at the hill shrine.

The comment comes a week after his temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regret over the state government’s handling of the protests against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple more than two years ago. Joining the debate yesterday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told a news channel in Delhi that he had no idea why the minister expressed regrets and that the party’s position on it was based on policy of equality as enshrined in the constitution.

After Yechury’s statement, many Hindu outfits, including the Nair Service Society and Sabarimala Karma Samiti, asked the chief minister to explain these divergent views. Talking to newsmen in Malappuram, CM Vijayan said there was no problem in the temple for the last two years and some vested parties were raking it up unnecessarily for votes.

“Since the election is round the corner some people take special interest in Sabarimala. We have seen peaceful pilgrimage in the last two years. We will talk to all concerned once the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict,” he said, adding some parties were out to exploit the issue and try to turn believers against the government.

“As continuation of power is sure for the left some parties are coming out with new theories and busy raking up old issues to target the government which always surged ahead with development activities. Dragging the temple issue was part of it,” he said.

“We have made it clear that we are with believers. Once the court takes a final decision we will talk to all concerned parties,” he reiterated.

In 2018 the state had witnessed high drama and violence as at least 18 women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented by protesting devotees when they tried to enter the temple after the Supreme Court verdict. The ruling CPI (M) had drawn flak for its hastiness in implementing the court order. After widespread protests, revision petitions were referred to a nine-member bench by the top court.

The emotional temple issue turned live again after Yechury’s statement and the opposition Congress and the BJP saying the regret expressed by the state minister was just a smokescreen ahead of the assembly elections.

BJP’s Kerala unit president K Surendran said the two contrasting comments by the two CPI (M) leaders exposed the party’s double standard.

“The party’s double standard is exposed yet again. Many devotees were making regular rounds to the court for chanting hymns during the height of protest. Yechury has now made it clear that the party is not with devotees. Devotees can’t be deceived like this,” Surendran had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan having sadya at the house of a party worker. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan having sadya at the house of a party worker. (HT Photo)
india news

Battle for ‘Kerala’s Gujarat’ seen as verdict on BJP’s southern push

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:53 PM IST
With nearly two lakh voters, the urban constituency of Nemom has a sizable upper caste Hindu population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arun Govil joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Actor Arun Govil joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Actor Arun Govil, famous as Lord Ram of ‘Ramayan’ TV series, joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
He joined the BJP just ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indira Gandhi. (Getty Images)
Indira Gandhi. (Getty Images)
india news

The inside story of why Indira Gandhi called the 1977 elections

By Ravi Visvesvaraya Sharada Prasad
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Till she made her announcement on All India Radio on January 18, 1977, she took great care to ensure that no one in the Congress had the slightest inkling at all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC against farm laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to carry out aggressive contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. (PTI File Photo)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to carry out aggressive contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. (PTI File Photo)
india news

UP government releases fresh Covid-19 guidelines, ramps up testing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till April 30 in light of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
india news

With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Since the election is round the corner some people take special interest in Sabarimala, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
District magistrates would need to complete probe in cases of child deaths inside a child-care institution (CCI) within four weeks, according to new guidelines issued by the NCPCR.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
District magistrates would need to complete probe in cases of child deaths inside a child-care institution (CCI) within four weeks, according to new guidelines issued by the NCPCR.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
india news

Highest rise in child mortality, maternal deaths likely in India: Unicef report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The 'Direct and Indirect Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic and Response in South Asia’, a report commissioned by Unicef Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) is based on the six most populous countries of the South Asian region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu started its first phase of the vaccination drive from January 16 - along with the Centre - to administer jabs to all healthcare and frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
india news

Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Telangana budget has earmarked 25,000 crore for agriculture sector spending, including 1,200 crore for Rythu Bima scheme, 1,500 crore for farm mechanisation incentives and 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu direct cash transfer scheme among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
india news

On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The Centre should scrap the three farm laws, sit with the farmers and make new legislations in their place, the chief minister said while addressing mediapersons on completion of four years of his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cop who lives for the love of the people
A cop who lives for the love of the people
india news

A cop who lives for the love of the people

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Noida feels empathy, compassion, active listening, conflict resolution and building trust are the foremost pillars of an enforcement organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year, says Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Gadkari said 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
india news

These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also warned of other tough measures and restrictions over the next few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Govt to provide tax incentives against vehicle scrappage: Gadkari

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The minister said the policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) that are above 20 years of age and another 34 lakh LMVs above 15 years of age
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP