With Covid-19 cases nearing 1 lakh, Assam mulls another lockdown

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:43 IST

With around 2,000 new cases getting reported daily from across the state and Covid-19 tally nearing 1 lakh cases, Assam is now mulling another lockdown to control the spread of the infection.

State chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna indicated on Friday that if the current trend doesn’t subside and people continue to flout social distancing and safety norms, another lockdown could be imposed in the state.

“At present, Assam is going through a phase of unlock which will end on August 31. We are mulling over what to do after that. We have been noticing that most people don’t wear masks in public,” he told journalists in Guwahati.

“I fail to understand why they have such a carefree attitude. Noticeably, we are also witnessing around 7-8 deaths daily across all age groups. If people don’t wear masks and the Covid-19 figures keep rising, we might be forced to enforce another lockdown,” Krishna added.

Assam has recorded 98,807 Covid-19 positive cases till date with 79,307 recoveries and 278 fatalities. Over 25,000 of these cases have been reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district which includes the state’s biggest city Guwahati.

Due to the sharp rise in cases, the state government had imposed a complete lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district from June 28 to July 19, but that didn’t result in any noticeable decrease in Covid-19 numbers.

At present, three districts in Barak Valley - Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi - are under total lockdown for ten days from August 26.