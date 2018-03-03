Congress to stake claim to form government in Meghalaya; to meet governor

A Congress party delegation will meet Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad on Saturday night and stake its claim to forming the next government in the state, senior leader Kamal Nath said.

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sent their top managers to Shillong to scout for possible partners to form a government in Meghalaya, where the February 27 elections threw up a hung assembly.

Nath and party colleagues Ahmed Patel, Mukul Wasnik and CP Joshi have started talks with regional parties and independents. The BJP has deputed Assam minister and its North-East strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma to talk to potential partners.

The Congress received much flak after failing to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite emerging as the single largest party in both assemblies in elections last year. The BJP came to power in both states with the help of smaller parties and independent candidates.

Nath accused the BJP of using “money power to cause as much disturbance as possible” and keep the Congress out of power.

“It is clear that we will form the government. The will of the people of Meghalaya will be reflected in our Congress government,” he said.

“We are in touch with everybody. Everybody is in touch with us. We will stake claim tonight.”

Patel said there would no repetition of what happened in Manipur and Goa.

Outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma, who won the two seats he contested, said the results were not on expected lines and he would keep his cards close to his chest on government formation.

Meghalaya is one of the five states where the Congress is in power. The others are Karnataka, Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.