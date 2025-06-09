‘She was alone, crying’: Witness who saw Sonam Raghuvanshi moments before arrest

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi whose body was found nearly a week back in a gorge near Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji, was alone when she reached a dhaba (roadside eatery) last night from where she was arrested, according to Sahil Yadav, the dhaba operator. Sonam will be handed over to the Meghalaya police as soon as their team reaches Ghazipur, said a senior police officer.

Yadav said that Sonam was crying and told him she needed to make a call at her home, after which he offered her his phone.

“At around 1 am last night, she came to the dhaba and was crying. She said she needed to call her home after which I gave her my mobile and she made the call. After that I asked her to sit and called the police. The police then arrived and took her,” said Yadav.

Sonam Raghuvanshi has been accused of hiring a group of killers to murder her husband, Meghalaya Police said on Monday.

From the dhaba, Sonam was taken to a hospital for initial treatment and then to a one stop centre in Ghazipur, said Amitabh Yash, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.

On Monday morning, a circle officer reached Ghazipur’s one stop centre and tried to speak to Sonam. However, she didn't say anything.

Sonam hired men to kill her husband?

Sonam Raghuvanshi has been accused by the Meghalaya Police of hiring a group of men to kill her husband while they were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

On May 23, the couple went missing in Meghalaya. Just a little over a week later, the police discovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a gorge near Cherrapunji while the search for Sonam was still on.

On Monday, the Meghalaya police achieved a major breakthrough in the case by arresting three men from Madhya Pradesh and also Sonam from Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the major update on social media, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma wrote on X, “Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice”

According to Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang, “The wife was allegedly involved in the Indore man's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya. She had hired killers.”