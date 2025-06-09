Sonam Raghuvanshi's father reacts to Meghalaya honeymoon murder charge, slams police: ‘Why will she kill her husband?’

Hours after the Meghalaya police claimed the wife of an Indore man had planned his murder during their honeymoon, her father came out in her defence on Monday, accusing the state government of lying. Sonam Raghuvanshi's father Devi Singh also appealed to home minister Amit Shah to intiate a CBI inquiry into a case. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

Sonam Raghuvanshi, whom the Meghalaya police accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, reportedly surrendered before the UP police in Ghazipur. The development came after her husband's body was found in the state, days after their marriage in Madhya Pradesh. She had been missing, prompting the police to launch a massive search.

The police said she had hired a group of men to murder her husband during their honeymoon in the picturesque state. Her father, Devi Singh, however, refuted the police's version.

What Sonam Raguvanshi's father said?

“My daughter is innocent. I have trust in my daughter. She cannot do this (kill her husband)... They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) Government has been lying from the beginning,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Talking about his daughter's arrest, Singh said, “My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother...Police went to the dhaba, and she was taken from there. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Why will my daughter do such a thing (kill her husband)? The Meghalaya Police are lying. My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya.”

Devi Singh appealed to home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into the case.

"Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars," he added.

Singh also said that Sonam called her brother Govind late last night. “Sonam called his brother, Govind, who informed me that Sonam has been found at a dhaba in Ghazipur…I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Only my son, Govind, spoke to Sonam around 2 am. Sonam reached the dhaba in Ghazipur on her own,” he said.